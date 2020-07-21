Baker extends moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the pause on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days, until Oct. 17, his administration announced Tuesday.

The moratorium was set to expire Aug. 18.

In a statement, Baker’s administration said tenants are strongly encouraged to continue to pay rent, and homeowners to make their mortgage payments, to the extent they are able.

To assist low-income households in making rent and mortgage payments, as well as support landlords needing these rent payments to pay expenses, the Baker-Polito Administration launched a new $20 million, statewide fund, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance on July 1.

This funding complements the $18 million currently available through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition homeless prevention program, which can also be used for rent or mortgage payments. In each program, landlords or mortgage lenders receive payments directly from the RAFT administering agencies.

