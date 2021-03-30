Baker: Feds sent more than 380,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mass. this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - The federal government sent 382,980 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Massachusetts this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

The allocation includes a one-time shipment of 29,800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for providers, according to Baker. Another 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be set aside to utilize for the state’s new homebound vaccination program, which launched on Monday.

The doses were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 133,210

Mass vaccination locations: 106,300

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 84,660

Community Health Centers: 28,950

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation: 13,090

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 14,670

In addition to the state allocation, the federal government also distributed 152,020 first and second doses to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership. Another 58,290 doses were sent to 15 federally qualified community health centers across the state.

The Community Vaccination Clinic at the Hynes Convention Center was allocated 42,120 doses.

Baker noted that weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability.

