BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to increase public safety amid a recent uptick in water-related deaths in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday filed legislation to increase fines for swimming outside designated waterfronts.

The bill, “An Act Relative to Enhanced Enforcement of Swimming Limitations,” would increase the maximum fine to $500 for entering or swimming in any waters on Department of Conservation and Recreation property that are not designated for swimming, Baker’s office said in a news release. It would also provide an “appropriate penalty” for swimming in unsafe areas and deter park visitors from considering these dangerous activities.

“Swimming at undesignated waterfronts is dangerous and too often leads to tragic consequences, and this legislation is part of a comprehensive plan to discourage risky behavior and ensure the safety of visitors to our state parks and beaches,” Baker said in a statement. “While we encourage all to visit our beautiful coastal and inland beaches, we urge the public to exercise caution and not swim at any body of water that has not been designated for swimming by state or local authorities.”

Under current law, penalties for violating DCR’s rules and regulations vary depending on whether a property was once part of the Metropolitan District Commission, with fines ranging from $20 to $200.

At its many designated waterfronts throughout the state, DCR offers services like clearly marked swimming areas with ropes and buoys, lifeguards on-duty, and water quality testing, Baker’s office noted. Undesignated waterfronts do not receive such services, and may also have hazardous features like murky water, steep slopes, and aquatic plant species, creating a potentially dangerous situation for swimmers.

