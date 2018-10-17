BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and his Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez are set to face off for their second debate.

The hour-long session in Boston will air live at 7 p.m. on WGBH-TV and WGBH-FM, along with public TV station WGBY in Springfield.

Baker and Gonzalez sparred on issues including transportation, taxes and the state police overtime scandal during their first debate last week.

Gonzalez faulted Baker for not being ambitious enough when it comes to upgrading the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He called the public transit system one of the worst in the country.

Baker criticized a plan by Gonzalez to tax the endowments of the state’s wealthiest colleges and universities like Harvard University and MIT saying it would harm the ability to offer scholarships to lower income students.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)