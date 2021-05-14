Baker hails updated CDC guidance, will update reopening plan ‘early next week’

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to update the state’s reopening plan early next week, he announced in a tweet Friday.

After applauding updated CDC guidance allowing fully vaccinated Americans to ditch their masks in most settings, Baker said the update to the state guidance will be made in the coming days.

“The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week,” Baker wrote. “Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return our new normal.”

