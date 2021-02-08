Baker: Half of state’s 75+ population has been vaccinated, more needed before sites open for others

BOSTON (WHDH) - About half of Massachusetts residents 75 or older have gotten a coronavirus vaccine, and Gov. Charlie Baker said he wanted to see more seniors vaccinated before opening up shots to more people.

“I think we’ll probably want to leave it open to see if more 75 or older folks want to sign up … we need to give then a little room to get there,” Baker said. “I think we’ll move beyond where we are now when we feel like we’ve done as much as we can do to get the folks who are part of the communities that are currently eligible vaccinated.”

About half of the 430,000 people over 75 have been vaccinated in the past week, Baker said. The governor said the state’s mass vaccination sites are working to make sure every appointment is taken by someone who is eligible for the vaccine.

“Mass vaccination sites are batting almost 100 percent in terms of doses delivered and doses administered. They are by far the most successful performer we have in the vaccine delivery system in Massachusetts,” Baker said.

The governor also called on more federal funding for a post-coronavirus recovery.

