Baker hopes new executive action will curb ‘very disturbing trend’ of positive COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker defended his new executive action aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker announced Monday a new stay-at-home order, set new rules for restaurants and entrainment venues, placed new limits on gathering sizes, and issued an updated mask mandate.

He said during a press conference on Tuesday that these are all key to curb the current surge in cases.

“Let’s see if we can do something to bend what is a very disturbing trend that if we just let run, we’ll have real consequences for our healthcare system and our economy,” Baker stated.

He added that people are letting their guards down and he hopes that a curfew that goes in effect Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will encourage everyone to stay home.

“One of the things that is critical to us it that schools stay open and that businesses continue to be able to operate,” Baker said.

Several businesses within the state will also be required to close to the public each day between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Friday.

