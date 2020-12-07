Baker: Hospitals to curtail elective procedures amid ‘rapid increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all hospitals in Massachusetts will curtail some elective procedures later this week to free up beds for virus patients due to a “rapid increase” in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Thanksgiving.

“Effective Friday, hospitals will curtail elective procedures that can be safely postponed,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “This action will free up necessary staffing and beds…We can’t afford to continue straining the hospital system at this rate.”

The curtailment of elective procedures will be limited to inpatient treatments and procedures that impact inpatient capacity.

Outpatient procedures such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and pediatric services will remain available to the public, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

As of the weekend, new virus-related hospitalizations had increased by 44 percent, public health data indicated.

Baker noted that new coronavirus cases have taken “off like a rocket” since Thanksgiving.

The state’s positivity rate since the holiday has climbed to 5.3 percent, which Baker said is putting a burden on hospitals.

“We now have a hospital community that’s really struggling,” Baker said.

Baker urged residents to stop attending gatherings with non-household members because informal get-togethers have been fueling the second surge.

“My circle of friends has gotten very small. There are lots of people we haven’t seen in forever,” Baker explained. “I don’t like that, but those are the rules.”

After more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the weekend, Baker announced that a number of new winterized test sites will open in communities across the state to meet an increased demand for testing.

The expansion includes three new free express testing sites in Framingham, New Bedford, and Lynn that will have the capacity to test 1,000 people a day.

“Stop the Spread” testing sites will also open in Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties, bringing the number statewide testing sites to 25.

Effective today, the state’s quarantine period will go from 14 days to eight days, and essential workers can return to work if they do not have symptoms, Sudders added.

The federal government has allocated Massachusetts 59,475 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the first shipment that is part of 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send the Commonwealth by the end of December, Baker noted.

The initial allotment of 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be for the first dose of a two-dose regimen.

