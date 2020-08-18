Baker: In-person learning planned in 70 percent of school districts

More than 70 percent of the 371 public school districts who had reported their reopening approaches as of Monday are planning hybrid or fully in-person learning models for the upcoming school year with the remaining 30 percent poised to resume fully remote education, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

The governor, who has spent the past five months leading the state’s effort to control the spread of COVID-19, described himself as “encouraged” that so many districts are planning to resume in-person learning.

“Students have been away from their classrooms and their teachers and peers since March,” Baker said. “Since then, we’ve learned a tremendous amount about COVID and have put together guidelines to allow for a productive and safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19.”

The governor also announced an expansion of his administration’s “Stop the Spread” free testing initiative, to include sites in Salem, Holyoke and Saugus.

The state has seen a “steady climb” in the number of people newly tested for the coronavirus over the past week, Baker said, with 15,000 or more new individuals tested each day.

