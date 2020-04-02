Baker issues emergency order requiring closure of parking areas at all coastal beach reservations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday issued an emergency order requiring the closure of all coastal beach reservation parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation in an effort to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

The closure of parking areas will go into effect on Friday at 12 p.m., according to Baker.

Coastal parkways that provide access to state beaches will also be closed to both parking and dropping off passengers. State beaches will remain open and available to pedestrians for transitory use only.

State parks and associated parking areas will remain open but the public is being urged to visit parks and other open space properties that are located near their homes to ensure social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Baker says DCR will open select seasonal state parks early and expand access at other parks to provide additional open space opportunities for residents to enjoy.

DCR will also be limiting the number of parking spaces available at certain high-visitation state parks.

DCR-owned ice rinks, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, fitness areas, athletic fields, athletic courts, golf courses, and bathroom facilities will remain closed until May 4.

Specific parking and traffic restrictions can be found here.

