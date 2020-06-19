Baker issues proclamation declaring June 19 as ‘Juneteenth Independence Day’

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference held after a tour of the Merrow Manufacturing plant during the coronavirus pandemic in Fall River, Mass. (Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in Massachusetts.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated each year on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the need to continue working toward racial justice.

“Juneteenth is a chance for us all to reflect on this country’s painful history of slavery and the systemic impact that racial injustice continues to have today,” Baker said. “It is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the goal of creating a more equal and just society. As our country continues the national conversation around racial injustice, it is especially important that we recognize Juneteenth. I look forward to working with our legislative colleagues to recognize this important day more widely going forward.”

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a number of other states have since followed suit. It’s celebrated to commemorate the Union army announcing federal orders in Galveston on June 19, 1865, declaring that all slaves in Texas were now free.

The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 was not enforced in Texas until after the Civil War came to an end because it was the most remote of the slave states.

“Juneteenth celebrations in Massachusetts and across the country mark an important moment in our country’s history and afford us a chance to reflect on the need to make progress toward racial equality,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added. “That reflection is more important now than ever, and we are glad to mark Juneteenth with today’s proclamation.”

Read Baker’s full proclamation below:

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)