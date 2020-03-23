Baker issues ‘stay-at-home’ advisory to slow spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that a “stay-at-home” advisory will go into effect on Tuesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, March 24, all non-essential workers will be required to stay in their homes and limit all “unnecessary” activities until April 7 at noon, Baker said.

“Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people. This cuts down on the chances this virus has to spread.”

Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, gas stations, liquor stores, public transit, restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, police departments, and other essential operations will remain open while the advisory is in effect.

Baker said the public will be permitted to travel to such businesses and that roads will remain open.

Any business that isn’t deemed essential “can’t be open” any longer, according to Baker. To view a full list of essential services that will remain operational, click here.

The closure of non-essential businesses will be enforced “at the local level,” Baker said.

Baker also urged residents over the age of 70 and those who have underlying health issues to remain in their homes as much as possible.

Public parks will stay open to allow residents an opportunity to exercise but Baker strongly discouraged physical activities that involve close person-to-person contact.

All residents should continue to practice self-isolation and social distancing until further notice.

Other states including Connecticut, California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Delaware have issued similar stay-at-home orders.

There are 646 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth. Five people have died from the virus.

