LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police broke ground Tuesday for a new station in Lawrence.

Governor Baker attended the ceremony, tossing dirt with police authorities, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, and the Lawrence City Council, to celebrate the state of the art facility.

Police Chief Roy P. Vasque said the new building will be inviting for the community, and thanked his officers for their works.

“The men and women of the Lawrence Police Department have shown up each day, each week, year after year, and now decade after decade,” Vasque said. “Providing professional quality service to the community.”

The new station will feature “the latest equipment and technology” as well as a large community room to make the building “community friendly,” to better serve their residents, Lawrence Police said.

The new police station will be located across the street from the current station, on Lowell Street.

