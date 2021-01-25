Baker: Key coronavirus metrics have fallen to lowest levels in weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that key coronavirus metrics have fallen to levels that have not been seen in weeks as Massachusetts begins to ease some pandemic restrictions by lifting the curfew on businesses as well as the stay-at-home advisory.

The seven-day average of confirmed positive cases has dipped just below 4,000, which is the lowest value Massachusetts has recorded since the post-Thanksgiving surge on Dec. 4, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

The seven-day positive test rate has also dropped under 5 percent to 4.85 percent for the first time since late November, Baker added.

Hospitalizations are currently at 1,946, marking the first time that number has gone below 2,000 since Dec. 19, according to Baker.

“After the surge of the holiday and thanks to the hard work of everybody here in the Commonwealth, the data seems to be moving in the right direction,” he said. “We hope to be able to continue the reopening process. Obviously, we need to continue to see positive trends to make that happen.”

Baker also announced the second phase of the state’s vaccination rollout will begin on Feb. 1 and that 103 publicly available vaccination sites will be open by the end of the week.

To find your phase and priority group, click here. To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.

