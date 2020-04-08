Baker: Mass. investing $800M into healthcare providers impacted by coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is investing $800 million into healthcare providers across the state that have been disrupted and financially strained by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

“To make sure these organizations can continue to operate and continue to meet the astronomical demands that we are placing on them, we plan to invest $800 million into the Commonwealth’s healthcare providers,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

The financial aid will support hospitals, nursing facilities, primary care providers, and behavioral health service providers, among many others, according to Baker.

More than $400 million will be allocated to hospitals, more than $80 million will go to nursing facilities, and more than $300 million will go to healthcare providers that are delivering medical care or providing services to keep residents safe in their homes and out of the hospitals, Baker said.

The funds will start being dispersed this month and continue through July.

Baked noted that funds were obtained through “offsets, by reductions in Mass. Health, and advanced federal revenue.”

The funding comes in addition to the $290 million in immediate cash relief and $550 million in accelerated payments to providers that were announced last month.

