Baker: Mass. National Guard continues to support transgender members

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov, Charlie Baker’s office says the Massachusetts National Guard will continue to support transgender members.

The guard will keep the most qualified people with no regard to race, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, he said.

“The federal government policy towards transgender people serving in the military is shameful,” Baker said. “Anybody that wants to put on a uniform and put themselves in harm’s way to serve this nation and to defend and protect the liberty we all enjoy deserve our thanks, gratitude, and appreciation.”

Baker’s comments come after a federal ban on transgender service members was put in place by President Trump.

