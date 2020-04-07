Baker: Mass. now one of ‘largest, most expansive’ states for coronavirus testing

BOSTON (WHDH) - When it comes to coronavirus testing, Massachusetts is “now one of the largest and most expansive” states in America, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

“Massachusetts is now one of the largest and most expansive testers in the country and testing is going to be a huge part of how we develop strategies to deal with this virus going forward,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

Baker credited the Commonwealth’s private and public labs with helping to dramatically increase testing capacity and output. In addition to the state lab in Jamaica Plain, 25 additional labs are now online and analyzing tests.

More than 76,000 Bay Staters have been tested for the virus since the outbreak hit and about 4,500 tests are being administered each day, Baker said.

A drive-thru testing facility was recently set up for first responders at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“As we continue to talk to our local leaders across the state, we’re going to continue to add more of this across Massachusetts,” Baker said.

Baker also announced that the state’s first-of-its-kind free rapid COVID-19 testing site for the public opened Tuesday in Lowell.

CVS Health partnered with city and state officials to launch the drive-thru site in the parking lot of Lowell’s Showcase Cinema, located at 32 Reiss Ave.

The site is capable of conducting and processing up to 1,000 tests per day, with results produced in an average of 15 minutes.

“People will be able to know right away if they’re positive for coronavirus and seek action immediately for treatment,” Baker said.

Tests will be available for all who qualify after filling out the CVS coronavirus questionnaire.

