Baker: Mass. preparing to set up field hospitals as coronavirus cases rise

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is preparing to set up field hospitals as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in many communities across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

Since Labor Day, the number of newly reported virus cases in the Commonwealth has increased by about 300 percent and the number of new hospitalizations has jumped by almost 200 percent, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

As of Tuesday, statewide hospital occupancy was at 67 percent and ICU occupancy sat at 50 percent, according to Baker.

“The trends are obviously going in the wrong direction and showing no signs of changing,” Baker said.

Baker explained that the state’s COVID-19 Command Center is now coordinating with healthcare officials to plan for a second surge in virus cases, expand hospital capacity, and set up alternative care sites.

“We hope we won’t need to use many of those additional resources, but preparing or healthcare system now will help us keep schools open, our economy open, and our healthcare system open,” Baker said.

To combat a second surge, hospitals are prepared to make an additional 400 beds available for COVID-19 patients by converting acute care beds to ICU beds, according to Baker. To make even more space available, the governor said his administration will look to once again stand up field hospitals in various locations.

“We are in the process of working with MEMA and with hospital officials to identify suitable locations to staff facilities,” Baker said. “Where and when these facilities are stood up will depend in part on available space and where the needs are.”

The field hospitals will be fully equipped with hospital beds, life-saving equipment, and medical supplies. Additional details on planned locations for the hospitals will be released later this week, Baker said.

“Standing up field hospitals will obviously add capacity, but our resources will ultimately be limited,” Baker explained. “When it comes down to it, controlling this virus depends in many ways, on the everyday actions of everybody…Recently, folks have let their guard down. That’s evidence by the spikes we have been seeing in positive cases.”

Public health data showed that more than 4,000 new cases were confirmed this past weekend alone.

Baker added that the state will continue to do everything possible to keep hospitals open for people to undergo elective procedures and routine medical care, unlike in the spring, when some services were put on hold during the height of the pandemic.

The governor also urged all residents to adhere to his new stay-at-home advisory, reduced limits on gathering sizes, and updated mask mandate.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)