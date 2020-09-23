Baker: Mass. restaurants can use bar seating, place up to 10 people at tables

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - With temperatures starting to drop and outdoor dining becoming less desirable, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that restaurants can reopen their bar seating for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses across Massachusetts.

To some applause from an audience at Mill City BBQ in Lowell, Baker said that starting on Monday, Sept. 28, restaurants will be allowed to use bar seating for food service, with social distancing measures in place.

Baker also said that group seating at indoor and outdoor tables will be expanded from six people to 10.

The news comes one day after members of Massachusetts Restaurants United gathered outside the State House to urge lawmakers to pass the Economic Development Bill, which would make grants to struggling independent eateries, put caps on predatory third-party delivery fees, and provide other provisions to support the besieged restaurant sector.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20 percent of Massachusetts restaurants have permanently closed their doors.

Bars that don’t provide food service will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)