Baker: Mass. rolling back reopening plan as coronavirus strains hospitals

Massachusetts is rolling back its economic reopening plan, imposing stricter mask requirements, and reducing capacity limits as a surge in new coronavirus cases continues to strain hospitals across the Commonwealth, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

Effective Sunday, all communities will move back to Step I of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan, a move that will lower the maximum size for outdoor gatherings and close some indoor recreational businesses and performance venues, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

The rollback comes as the state’s hospital system is under strain due to a spike in new virus cases in the days following Thanksgiving.

“The rate Massachusetts residents are getting infected and the rate at which they are needing medical care, if all continues to move at this pace, is simply not sustainable over time, and our health care system will be put at risk,” Baker said

Over last 4 weeks, confirmed virus-related hospitalizations have increased by 140 percent and the number of patients in the ICU has jumped by 110 percent, according to Baker.

Baker said the new infections and hospitalizations recorded since Thanksgiving reflect “disturbing trends.”

While the vaccines that are scheduled to begin arriving in the state later this month offer light at the end of the tunnel, Baker stated, “we cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.”

Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close to the public.

Capacity will be reduced to 40 percent at officers, gyms, arcades, libraries, museums, retail stores, restaurants, houses of worship, movie theaters, and golf facilities.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people, while hosts of outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering their local board of health.

Baker also announced updated rules for restaurants that require patrons to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking. Restaurants will only be permitted to sit six people per table and a 90-minute time limit must be imposed.

Musical performances at restaurants will no longer be permitted and food court seating at malls will be closed.

In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone. Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms.

Patrons must also wear masks at all times in gyms.

“These new measures are designed to do three things: No.1 prevent infection and viral spread, especially in indoor settings. No. 2 to create stronger mask compliance, more social distancing and limits on the time spent with people outside your immediate household, and step three to reduce mobility,” Baker said.

Lt. Gov. Karen Polito added that she hopes the rollback is “temporary” and that the state will consider moving forward again if “health data stabilizes.”

