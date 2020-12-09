Baker: Mass. rolling back reopening plan as coronavirus surge strains hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts is rolling back its economic reopening plan, imposing stricter mask requirements, and reducing capacity limits as a surge in new coronavirus cases continues to strain hospitals across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

Effective Sunday, all communities will move back to Step I of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan, a shift that will lower the maximum size for outdoor gatherings and close some indoor recreational businesses and performance venues, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

The rollback comes as the state’s hospital system deals with virus cases that have skyrocketed since Thanksgiving.

“The rate Massachusetts residents are getting infected and the rate at which they are needing medical care, if all continues to move at this pace, is simply not sustainable over time, and our health care system will be put at risk,” Baker said.

Over the last four weeks, confirmed virus-related hospitalizations have increased by 140 percent and the number of patients in the ICU has jumped by 110 percent, according to Baker.

Baker said the new infections and hospitalizations recorded since Thanksgiving reflect “disturbing trends.”

Eleven local hospitals have fewer than 10 percent of beds available, according to Baker. As of Wednesday, a total of 1,552 people were hospitalized with the virus, 310 of whom were in the ICU.

On Monday, Baker announced that that all hospitals will curtail some elective procedures beginning on Friday to free up beds for virus patients and alleviate pressure on health care workers.

While COVID-19 vaccines that are scheduled to begin arriving in the state later this month offer light at the end of the tunnel, Baker stated, “we cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.”

As a result of the rollback, indoor theater and performance venues, and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close to the public.

Capacity will be reduced to 40 percent at offices, gyms, arcades, libraries, museums, retail stores, restaurants, houses of worship, movie theaters, and golf facilities to limit the transmission of the virus.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people, while hosts of outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health.

“These new measures are designed to do three things: No.1 prevent infection and viral spread, especially in indoor settings. No. 2 to create stronger mask compliance, more social distancing and limits on the time spent with people outside your immediate household, and step three to reduce mobility,” Baker said.

Baker also announced updated rules for restaurants that require patrons to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking. Restaurants will only be permitted to sit six people per table and a 90-minute time limit must be imposed. Musical performances at restaurants will no longer be permitted and food court seating at malls will be closed.

“This allows the server to be masked and the patron to be masked…To protect both parties,” Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said.

In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone. Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms. Patrons must also wear masks at all times in gyms.

“There is hope on the horizon but we need to work really hard to get from where we are and to do so in a way that preserves our health care system, protects life, and makes it possible to continue to be able to do essential things,” Baker said.

Polito added that she hopes the rollback is “temporary” and that the state will consider moving forward again if “health data stabilizes.”

Baker’s announcement comes after a number of officials in recent days have called for a return to business restrictions.

Over the weekend, Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Public Heath slammed Baker on Twitter.

“I defended Charlie Baker against critics, but over the past 6 weeks, I’ve gone from uncomfortable to aghast at a lack of action … it’s incomprehensible,” Jha tweeted.

When asked about the tweet, Baker said, “These decisions might seem easy to some people who don’t have to live with them but they don’t feel that easy to the people that do.”

The governor is expected to release more information on the state’s vaccine distribution plan on Wednesday.

