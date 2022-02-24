The invasion of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading is a “tyrant’s war” that must be met with swift and strong action from the rest of the free world, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

“The commonwealth of Massachusetts stands with the free democratic nation of Ukraine. And I’m quite sure that the people of Massachusetts stand with the men, women and children of Ukraine as well. And that’s because the people of Ukraine, like all people the world over, if given the chance choose to live peacefully in an open and free society,” Baker said at the start of a winter storm press conference. “One man’s actions, the actions of a tyrant, now put that all at risk and millions of innocent lives in jeopardy.”

Russia lobbed missiles and artillery fire into Ukraine before dawn there Thursday and then moved air and ground forces into the sovereign nation as part of what Putin claimed was a “special military operation” meant to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

It came after weeks of escalation and uncredible claims of Ukrainian attacks on Russian supporters.

After huddling with other G7 leaders Thursday morning, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russian institutions and a number of oligarchs.

“History is littered with tyrants and despots who chose similar evil paths of destruction and each time, thankfully, there are powerful forces unwilling to stand by and do nothing. There’s no question that America, NATO and every nation that purports to value their sovereignty and the safety of their people must respond to this evil act,” the governor said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 State House News Service.