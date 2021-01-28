Baker: Mass. to launch call center to help schedule vaccines

BOSTON (AP) — The state is working to launch a call center to help individuals who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — including those 75 and older — but who may be having trouble navigating online to book an appointment, Gov, Charlie Baker said Thursday.

“We need some sort of a call center that people who can’t use the online system can access. We agree with that,” Baker said at a press conference in Plymouth. “That will be happening next week.”

The push for a call center comes as many older residents have expressed frustration at navigating the process to secure a slot.

Baker said he understands the frustration, but also urged patience, saying that the state can only administer as many vaccine shots as it receives from the federal government on a weekly basis. Those number of vaccines went from 80,000 this week to 100,000 for next week in new first doses.

People should keep checking back as new appointments open up. He said new slots at the state’s mass vaccinations sites will be posted each Thursday. The state currently has four mass vaccination sites open and hopes to boost that number to seven in the next 10 days or so.

On Wednesday, mass vaccination sites in Springfield and Danvers posted 10,000 appointments and were booked within hours, he said.

On Thursday, the same two sites posted another 15,000 appointments while two other mass vaccination sites — Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park — posted 20,000 new appointments, which are also fully booked, the Republican said.

Other smaller vaccinations sites like CVS Health, will post new appointments daily.

Baker urged residents to check online at the state’s website for more information and a map with links to the various vaccination sites and the availability of slots.

