BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board Chairman Kevin R. Hayden will serve as Suffolk District Attorney for the remainder of DA Rachael Rollins’ term.

Hayden’s appointment is effective Monday and he will remain in the post until the next DA, set to be elected on Nov. 8, is sworn in.

“I started 25 years ago as a young prosecutor right here in Suffolk County. Over the years it has remained the desire of my heart to serve and protect our many diverse communities. So it’s truly my distinct honor and privilege to be called home by the Governor through this appointment,” Hayden said. “Thank you Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for the confidence you have placed in me. I’m deeply humbled to now take the mantle of leadership as Interim Suffolk County District Attorney and I look forward to working faithfully with the office’s talented professionals, officials and community leaders, and with and for all the dedicated people of Suffolk County. With unwavering and compassionate commitment I know it will be Suffolk County’s continued legacy to shine as a beacon in the fields of public safety and criminal justice.”

Rollins is set to be sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)