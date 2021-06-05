BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 4 million Massachusetts residents have been vaccinated, Gov. Charlie Baker said Saturday.

Baker toured Prince Hall Grand Lodge Vaccination Center in Dorchester, which is giving out 120 shots a day, and talked about the importance of getting young people vaccinated.

“We’re getting fairly close to having 4 million of our residents fully vaccinated,” Baker said. “That means there’s a lot of adults who have kids who are eligible to get vaccinated and I would hope that most of those adults would decide that it would be in their best interests to get their children to get vaccinated as well,” Baker said.

