Baker: New COVID-19 cases climbing among younger residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, particularly among residents over the age of 75, but a concerning trend has emerged within a new age group, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

During a news conference at the State House on Thursday, Baker credited the vaccine rollout for the decline in hospitalizations, but warned that new positive coronavirus cases are on the rise among people under the age 30.

“While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized, it remains critically important — especially among young people — to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down your guard,” Baker said. “We urge the public to continue to be vigilant with respect to the virus.”

Baker noted that the state remains in “a race against time,” given the restrained vaccine supply, and asked younger people who feel sick or believe they were exposed to the virus to get a COVID-19 test.

While about 80 percent of residents 75 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose, Baker stressed that younger residents must do their part to keep those who are at high risk safe.

“Testing is a very easy way to protect yourself, to protect your friends, to protect your family, and to protect your community against the spread of the virus,” he said.

Free testing at “Stop the Spread” sites has been extended to the end of June.

