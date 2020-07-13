Baker: New tool allows public to file complaints against businesses that aren’t following coronavirus safety protocols

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and workers in Massachusetts now have the ability to file complaints against any workplace or business that has reopened and is failing to comply with the state’s coronavirus safety protocols, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

The state has launched a new online portal for the public to report a business or workplace that is non-compliant with the mandatory workplace safety standards or with their sector-specific protocols, Baker said during a news conference at the New England Center for Children in Southborough.

Mandatory workplace safety standards include the enforcement of social distancing among employees, customers, and vendors. All workers are also required to wear face coverings or masks. Hand washing and sanitizing capabilities must also be provided throughout the workplace, among an array of other measures.

The Department of Labor Standards will call or email the complainant within 72 hours if an investigation is warranted, according to Baker.

“Investigations can result in enforcement measures if violations are discovered,” Baker said.

Baker urged all businesses and residents across the Commonwealth to continue to be vigilant in guarding against the transmission of coronavirus so there is not a spike in positive cases with Phase 3 of the state’s economic reopening plan already underway.

He also noted that key public health metrics related to COVID-19 continue to trend downward.

