Baker: No regional restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said there is no plan to issue regional restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic as the governor of New York recently has.

Baker said the state is geographically smaller than New York, in terms of population density, so a regional approach would just not work at this time.

“We’re way denser than most of the other places and that factors in a big way into how we think about whether you can do stuff regionally or not,” he said.

