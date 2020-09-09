Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated attorneys Michelle Fentress and Robert Harnais for District Court judgeships, and Patrick Haggan for a seat on the Superior Court.

The nominees will now be vetted by the Governor’s Council, which meets Wednesday and may schedule confirmation hearings. Haggan has worked as a prosecutor for 23 years, starting as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County and serving as first assistant district attorney from 2011 until 2019, when he joined Lubin and Meyer in Boston as a trial attorney.

An assistant clerk magistrate in the Suffolk Superior Court Criminal Division, Fentress began her legal career in 2006 as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County.

Harnais worked as a Quincy District Court probation officer in the 1980s and as Department of Revenue investigator.

He formed Mahoney & Harnais in Quincy in 1993 and remains a partner there.

Since 1999, he has also served as general counsel for the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, and was Acting Norfolk County Sheriff from October 2018 until December 2018. – Michael P. Norton/SHNS

