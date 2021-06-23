BOSTON (WHDH) - Charlie Baker on Wednesday said that he’s not yet ready to announce whether he’ll seek a third term as governor of Massachusetts.

“Well, I’ve said before that the lieutenant governor and I and our families would talk about this once we get past some of the immediate issues in front of us,” Baker explained during a news conference after announcing plans to seek a two-month sales tax holiday.

For months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker had stressed that his only focus was on leading Massachusetts through the public health emergency.

“We’re going to continue to work our way through that and at some point we’ll have an answer for that,” Baker added.

Baker noted that doesn’t have a timeline for announcing a campaign for reelection.

The general election will be held in November.

