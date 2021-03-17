Baker: Orange Line suspension right move

Gov. Charlie Baker praised the MBTA’s decision to suspend a section of Orange Line train service for three weeks and pull the newest cars off the tracks as “the right way to handle it” in the wake of Tuesday’s derailment.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square stations for the next three weeks while MBTA crews replace a track switch damaged during the incident at Wellington Station, which did not cause injuries to the roughly 100 passengers on board nor workers at the site.

The T will also pull all other new Orange Line and Red Line cars manufactured by CRRC MA from service to determine if any vehicle-related issue played a role in the derailment.

Asked about the T’s response during a Wednesday press conference, Baker, whose administration oversees the transit agency, said “any derailment is a cause for concern, especially one that has passengers on it.”

“It’ll take about three weeks for them to figure out what the actual cause of the derailment was,” Baker said. “Question number one is, was the work being done on the track something to do with this, but I think the cautious thing for the T to do is to take the trains off and do a full-blown inspection of them as well as an inspection of the site, figure out what it is that caused it, before they put the trains back on.”

The suspension of the new Orange Line trains is at least the fourth time since they started rolling out in 2019 that the T has pulled them from service amid an issue.

In October, MBTA officials announced that the full Orange and Red Line fleets set to be built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC would be completely delivered at least a year behind the original schedule.

“We should all remember that the pandemic really mucked up a lot of transnational and international commerce of all kinds,” Baker said Wednesday when asked about that contract. “Because of that, we lost a significant amount of time on that project.”

