Baker orders all Mass. residents to wear face masks in public

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced an executive order requiring all Massachusetts residents and essential workers to wear a mask or face-covering in public to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting May 6, any resident or worker who can not safely practice social distancing in public must wear a mask or face-covering, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

“As we continue to think about the future and a return to a new normal, covering our faces when we cannot practice social distancing is easy, critically important, and an essential step that everyone can and should take to stop or slow the spread,” Baker said. “Earlier today, I signed an executive order requiring residents to use a face-covering in public places when they cannot socially distance from others.”

Baker’s order does not apply to children under the age of 2 to people who are unable to wear a mask or face-covering due to medical conditions.

Masks or face coverings must be worn inside grocery stores, retail stores, and while riding public transportation, according to Baker

Baker said face covering can be made from a shirt, bandanna, or other breathable fabrics. Disposable masks are also an option. Residents are “strongly discouraged” from wearing medical-grade masks.

“Those [medical-grade masks] should be prioritized for healthcare workers and first responders,” Baker said.

Baker also urged all residents to continue to stay-at-home when possible, avoid large gatherings, and practice social distancing because those efforts have been “making a big difference in the fight against coronavirus.

“This order builds on that same idea that everyone doing a small thing, all the time, can go a long way to improving everyone else’s ability to avoid the virus,” Baker said.

Anyone who visits a park, a beach, or goes out for a walk or run, should have a mask in hand, according to Baker.

