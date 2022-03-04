BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker ordered Friday that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in honor of a state trooper who tragically died in a crash in Stoneham.

Trooper Tamar Bucci’s cruiser was struck by a tanker truck carrying 10,000-gallons of gasoline while she attempted to pull over on Interstate 93 northbound to assist a disabled motorist around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to state police Col. Christopher Mason.

Two good Samaritans passing by stopped and pulled Bucci from the heavily-damaged cruiser, Mason said.

A Stoneham police officer who came upon the scene performed emergency first aid, including CPR, until EMS arrived.

Bucci was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mason said that “The department is devastated by her loss.”

“Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” Mason added. “There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.”

