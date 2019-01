FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all flags to fly half staff Friday to honor Sgt. First Class Eric Emond.

He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetary.

Emond was killed in Afghanistan in November when the vehicle he was in hit an explosive device.

