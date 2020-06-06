Baker: Phase 2 of state’s reopening plan to begin June 8

BOSTON (WHDH) - The second phase of the state’s reopening plan can begin on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Saturday.

Baker said data on positive coronavirus tests, hospitalizations and other measures are “moving in the right direction” for Phase 2 to begin as planned on Monday, June 8.

With the reopening, Baker is urging caution and reminding residents to continue to wear face masks and practicing social distancing while out in public.

The reopening will allow restaurants, retail, spas, outdoor pools and hotels get back to business in some capacity.

Baker is still advising against large group gatherings and is asking people to continue to work remotely if they can.

The following businesses will be eligible to reopen in Step One of Phase 2 on June 8, with contingencies:

Retail, with occupancy limits;

Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;

Restaurants, outdoor table service only;

Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;

Warehouses and distribution centers;

Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;

Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;

Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;

Outdoor recreation facilities

Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;

Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;

Driving and flight schools

Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;

Funeral homes, with occupancy limits

Close-contact personal services, such as nail care, skin care, massage therapy, tanning salons and tattoo and body art services will be permitted to open in Step Two of Phase 2 with some restrictions at a later date. Personal training services will be part of that as well.

In-person elective procedures, such as dental work and vision services, are allowed to begin on Monday, though Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders is advising the public to continue using telehealth services whenever feasible and appropriate.

