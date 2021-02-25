Gov. Charlie Baker plans to offer a 1 p.m. “update on the reopening process” at a Salem restaurant and bar on Thursday.

Baker is also due to testify before lawmakers at 11 a.m. on his vaccine rollout, but didn’t include that on his public schedule for the day.

After absorbing criticism for aspects of the rollout, Baker has been touting progress on it all week.

At 4:30 p.m., Baker plans to join other governors for a virtual meeting with President Biden, as part of the winter meetings of the National Governors Association.

Some “new normal” aspects of the governor’s reopening plans hinge on vaccines, which are being rolled out but have still not reached the bulk of the adult population in need of inoculations.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh also plans to make COVID-19 updates during a 10 a.m. press conference at Boston City Hall.

