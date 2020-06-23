BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration has announced that the annual sales tax-free weekend will take place on Aug. 29 and 30.

This marks the second sales tax holiday held under the new law signed by Gov. Charles Baker in 2018, which made the weekend an annual occurrence.

“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” Baker said. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added, “As the Commonwealth continues its phased reopening process, we recognize that many small businesses continue to face difficulties. We are proud that our Administration worked with the Legislature to enact legislation making the sales tax holiday permanent and look forward to this year’s tax free weekend and the economic activity that will come with it.”

Answers to frequently asked questions about the sales tax-free weekend can be found here.

