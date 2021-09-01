BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination requirements to long-term care providers and home care workers.

The administration is looking to require all staff at rest homes, assisted living residences, hospice programs, as well as for home care workers providing in-home, direct care services to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 unless they qualify for a limited exemption.

This plan is subject to Public Health Council approval and comes one week after the administration announced a vaccine requirement for employees of skilled nursing facilities.

The requirement would cover 62 freestanding rest homes, 268 assisted living residences, 85 hospice programs, and up to 100,000 home care workers across the Commonwealth.

