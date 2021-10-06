BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s office says the state is working with the City of Boston to address the Mass and Cass homelessness crisis.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has been engaging with the City of Boston and other stakeholders on how to support the City’s efforts to address the Mass & Cass crisis,” a spokesperson released in a statement. “The Administration supports a regional approach and is making several resources available including treatment beds, supportive housing units and financial support.”

Boston has been struggling to address homelessness and substance abuse issues along Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

A plan by the city to relocate people to a hotel in Revere was nixed last month.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said Boston Mayor Kim Janey never told him about the plan.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)