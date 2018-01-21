BOSTON (AP) — Now in the final year of his first term as Massachusetts governor, Charlie Baker is getting ready to outline his priorities for the months ahead.

The Republican is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday evening.

The speech comes as Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito prepare to formally launch their re-election campaign. Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Baker in November.

The governor is scheduled to file his annual state budget proposal with lawmakers on Wednesday and could use the state of the state address to outline some budget initiatives.

