Baker prepares National Guard for potential Chauvin trial response

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Tuesday to have 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard ready to be deployed should local officials request their help in responding to events stemming from the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three counts related to George Floyd’s death last year while in Chauvin’s custody.

Video of Floyd’s death, with Chauvin’s knee pressed against his neck, fueled fresh outrage at police misconduct and was referenced throughout last year’s policing reform debate on Beacon Hill.

Baker said Massachusetts owes it to all victims of police brutality to successfully implement that law.

“Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but this decision does make clear that Officer Chauvin was not above the law. He was given a fair trial, found guilty, and he will pay a price for his actions,” Baker said. “But as the countless, tragic events tha t took place at the hands of law enforcement before and after George Floyd’s death make clear, there is much to do to correct, reform and reimagine the way law enforcement officers are trained, and how they and their departments are held accountable for their actions.”

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said soon after the verdict was handed down that the Baker administration is coordinating with local police and others “to ensure sufficient personnel are available to preserve public safety and protect the rights of all residents in the event of sizable gatherings related to the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.”

The administration said Baker’s order makes up to 1,000 Guard members available but does not mean that number of Guardsmen would be deployed.

Last year, Baker signed similar orders and then never put the Guard into duty.

“We are coordinating with our partner agencies on a multi-layered, scalable plan to protect people’s safety, property, and rights of assembly and free speech,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “We will adjust operations and staffing as necessary to ensure that all citizens can exercise their Constitutionally-protected rights in a safe and secure manner. Additionally, we stand ready to assist our local law enforcement partners throughout the state if requested.”

Before the Chauvin jury reached its verdict Tuesday afternoon, Baker said his administration was “anxiously awaiting that decision” but said demonstrations in the last year have been largely problem-free.

“Massachusetts had one bad day all the way through all the activity of last summer — you know, literally tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, of people peacefully demonstrated here in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “But we’re obviously going to keep talking to our colleagues in local government and if we need to do some things to, at their request, to make sure that everybody stays calm and peaceful, we’ll do that. But I’m incredibly proud of the way this state has dealt with these issues.”

