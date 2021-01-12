Baker promotes facial recognition technology after Capitol riot

BOSTON (WHDH) - After insisting the state’s police reform bill not ban facial recognition, Gov. Charlie Baker said the technology is important after last week’s riot in the Capitol.

Investigators are using facial recognition software to track down suspects in the riot. Baker fought a clause in the bill that would ban law enforcement from using that technology in Massachusetts.

“One of the reasons I was so aggressive about maintaining access to that facial recognition technology was because I believed it was an important tool for dealing with [like what] that took place in Washington last week and I’m glad that we’re still able to use that technology here in Massachusetts within a framework that we in the Legislature all agree on,” Baker said.

