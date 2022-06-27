BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker pushed for tax cuts, including to the estate tax, as a way to counter inflation Monday.

Inflation in the U.S. rose by 8.6 percent in May, according to federal officials. Baker said his cuts would benefit residents in need but also focused on the estate tax, which affects estates worth more than $1 million.

“Our plan is comprehensive, it would provide relief for low income residents, for renters, for seniors, for working-families, and more,” Baker said. “It would also make changes to make us more competitive, particularly when it comes to our estate tax, where Massachusetts has the least competitive estate tax in the country.”

