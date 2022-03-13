BOSTON (WHDH) - As Massachusetts gas prices increase, Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing for tax cuts — saying he is considering suspending the state’s gas tax but adding that would require action from the Legislature.

Gas prices have climbed 24 percent over the past month in Massachusetts, with an average price of $4.36 a gallon. Baker said he wanted to see the Legislature approve $700 million in tax cuts that he proposed in his budget as a way of giving residents more money.

“At this point in time when the price for practically everything is rising, we should be giving some of that money back to people to make it easier for them to deal with those cost increases,” Baker said.

