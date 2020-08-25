Baker pushes tax-free weekend as stimulus, but business owners still upset by restrictions

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said a sales tax holiday this weekend will help local shops that have lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a restaurant owner said restrictions and being ‘ostracized’ because of the virus are too damaging.

At an event in Belmont, Baker urged residents to shop locally during the sales tax holiday this weekend. Removing the 6 percent tax will cost the state between $20 million and $25 million in revenue, but is worth it to help businesses, Baker said.

But the owner of Jamaica Jeffs restaurant in Belmont, which opened just before the pandemic hit, said his business was taking too big a hit.

“We are being ostracized and almost blamed for the spread of Covid,” he said.

And he questioned Baker as the governor left the event.

“Please come and explain to us how restaurants and bars are the problem,” he said. “Nobody’s done it. Nobody will come.”

“Do me a favor, take a look at what happened in Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, after they opened up bars, restaurants and nightclubs,” Baker responded. “That’s where all the cases came from.”

