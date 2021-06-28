WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The shooting deaths of two “cherished public servants” in Winthrop over the weekend were the result of “despicable act,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

Retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, were shot and killed on Saturday afternoon by 28-year-old Nathan Allen after he stole a box truck and crashing it into a building, according to investigators.

After Allen was shot by a responding Winthrop police sergeant, Rollins announced that the suspect had written down “some troubling white supremacist rhetoric,” as well as “anti-Semitic and racist sentiments against Black individuals.”

“The Green and Cooper families lost loved ones to a despicable act and we lost two cherished public servants who proved their mettle time and time again,” Baker wrote in a tweet. “Awful, dreadful story. Rest in peace Trooper Green and USAF Veteran Cooper.”

Allen allegedly drove twice the speed limit to an area that contained several Jewish temples prior to the crash. He then passed by several people before shooting Cooper and Green, Rollins said.

“He walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive, they were not harmed,” she said. “They are alive and these two people of color are not.”

Rollins noted that Allen didn’t have a criminal history.

In a tweet, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also expressed condolences for the victims’ families, while also vowing to address the violent act.

“Any possible white supremacist motivations for these killings need to be addressed, as well as those who knew or enabled those motivations,” Healey wrote.

Healey also thanked the sergeant who “heroically” stopped Allen’s rampage.

“Your acts saved lives and protected an entire community,” Healey added. “Get well soon, and thank you for your service to our state.”

The incident remains under investigation.

