Baker reacts to ‘staggering’ number of lives lost to COVID-19, asks residents to continue to push back against disease

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday called the latest statewide coronavirus death figures “staggering” before making a desperate plea for all residents to continue their efforts in the fight against the “ruthless” disease.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 221 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,182 with 42,944 confirmed cases. The eye-opening jump in fatalities marked the deadliest day since the start of the outbreak.

“Yesterday’s report contained very sobering numbers on those who have lost their lives to the virus,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “These numbers are staggering and we must remember the people behind these numbers. They are our friends and our neighbors, and these people have families and loved ones whose worlds have been shattered by this ruthless virus.”

As the deaths continue to mount, Baker took a moment to remind Bay Staters that the sacrifice and disruption associated with his stay-at-home advisory are solely to protect “grandparents, siblings, children, neighbors, friends, and co-workers.”

Baker stressed that continuing to push back against COVID-19 is the only thing that can be done right now to get the state back on a path to normalcy.

“That means staying at home, pausing businesses in many cases, changing the way we live, covering our face in public, and maintaining physical and social distance, and cooperating with community tracing efforts,” Baker said.

Cellphone calls from the contract tracing program will show up on phones as “MA COVID Team” and won’t be blocked by caller ID. Baker urged anyone who gets a call to answer it.

“Our focus needs to be on doing everything we can to prevent the loss of life due to this virus,” Baker said.

