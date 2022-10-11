LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Baker denied President Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions.

Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law.

“Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their record appropriately can do so now, under existing state law,” Baker said.

It’s not clear when Biden’s pardons will go into effect for people previously convicted of federal marijuana possession, though no one is currently incarcerated for possession at the federal level.

