Baker relaxes outdoor mask mandate in Mass., announces timeline for next step of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced relaxed outdoor mask guidance and said that Massachusetts will transition to Phase 4, Step 2 of its reopening plan next month, marking the beginning of a shift that could ease most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings, as long public health data allows for it.

Beginning on Friday, April 30, face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, according to Baker.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places and will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether they are held indoors, outdoors or in a public space or private home, except for when eating or drinking.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, face coverings are recommended but not required. Baker noted that the $300 fine as an enforcement mechanism will be eliminated.

Baker said the state has also put plans in place to transition to Phase 4, Step 2 of its reopening on May 10 as the vaccination effort ramps up and public health metrics continue to trend positively.

“The Administration continues to take steps to reopen the Commonwealth’s economy with public health metrics continuing to trend in a positive direction,” Baker’s office said in a news release. “This includes drops in average daily COVID cases and hospitalizations. Massachusetts remains first in the nation for first vaccine doses and total doses administered per capita, among states with more than 5 million people.”

Large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks currently open as part of Phase 4, Step 1 at 12 percent capacity will be permitted to increase capacity to 25 percent.

The state will also reopen some outdoor industries including amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks at 50 percent capacity.

Road races and other large organized amateur or professional athletic events will be permitted to take place outdoors with staggered starts, while youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.

Singing will also be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

Effective on May 29, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings, and private settings as long as public health metrics allow for it.

Street festivals, parades, and agricultural festivals, will be allowed to return to 50 percent of their previous capacity on May 29.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries, can also reopen but will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute limit, and no dance floors.

Restaurant guidance will also be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to 10.

Dance clubs and nightclubs, saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, indoor water parks, and ball pits will be allowed to open on Aug. 1.

