BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Thursday requiring all Executive Department employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 17.

Employees will have to show proof that they received either the required two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This applies to both employees working in-person and those who are telemarketing.

As new CDC guidance regarding booster vaccine doses is issued in the future, Executive Branch employees will also be required to provide proof they have received those doses by a deadline to be established.

Employees can seek a vaccination exemption based on medical or religious reasons.

Executive Department employees who are not vaccinated or approved for an exemption as of Oct. 17 will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Management employees will also be subject to the same disciplinary action.

More than 900 locations are administering COVID-19 vaccines, which can be found on the state’s VaxFinder website.

